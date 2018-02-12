NALGONDA: While two youngsters sustained serious injuries, Kodandaram had a close shave on Sunday when the Innova car in which he was travelling rammed a bike and later hit a divider on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway on Sunday. According to eyewitnesses, the TJAC chairman was proceeding to Hyderabad in his car after addressing a meeting in Nalgonda on Sunday evening. When his car reached,Veliminedu of Chityal mandal in Nalgonda district, a motorcycle carrying two youngsters was coming from the opposite direction. Even though the driver applied brakes, the speeding car hit the bike and later crashed into the divider.

The two persons, who were riding the bike, received severe injuries. However, Kodandaram and other TJAC members, who were in the car, escaped unhurt as the airbags in the car inflated timely. Later, Kodandaram returned to Hyderabad in another car, while the two injured persons were shifted a corporate hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. The injured persons are R Mahesh and another person, belonging to Aregudem village of Chityal mandal. Chityal police have registered a case.