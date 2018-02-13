HYDERABAD: BJP, which is accusing the State government of not giving due credit to Narendra Modi government while publicising various welfare measures, has decided to deploy 100 cultural troupes across the State to beat the drum for Centre-sponsored schemes being implemented in the State. These 100 teams will be formed with the members of the party cultural wing, Jana Chaithanya Kala Mandali. The wing will also avail the services of poets, folk artists and singers to create awareness among people on the financial aid so far extended by the Centre to the State.

As part of this exercise, at first, BJP will organise “Dhoom Dham” programme at Sri Thyagaraya Gana Sabha auditorium located at Chikkadpally here from February 19 to February 23. During the programme, folk artists will enact plays and sing songs explaining about the help being extended by the Union government to the State to implement schemes such as 24X7 power supply, pension.

After that, the troupes will be sent across State to publicise welfare schemes introduced by Modi government.“Cultural troupes will also expose failures of TS government, besides highlighting unfulfilled promises made to each section of electorate,” BJP State unit chief K Laxman said on Monday.