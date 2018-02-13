Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will chair the meeting and irrigation ministers from all the state will participate in it.

HYDERABAD: A meeting of irrigation ministers of all southern states will be held in Hyderabad on February 20 to resolve disputes related to irrigation issues. The meeting is being held in the context of inter-linking of rivers taken up by the Central government. According to sources, Union Minister of State for Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal will attend the meeting. Telangana had already intimated its stand over river linking to the Centre. It wanted the Centre to first link Mahanadi with Godavari and then Godavari with Krishna.

Prior to the Hyderabad meeting, the Union Water Resources Ministry is convening another meeting on February 15 on Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari will chair the meeting and irrigation ministers from all the state will participate in it.

The meeting will discuss the progress of 99 schemes taken up under PMKSY in the country. The required funds for the scheme and the funds were given by NABARD to the states. Harish Rao will attend the meeting on behalf of the state government.