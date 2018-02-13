HYDERABAD: Irrigation minister T Harish Rao will take on Kodangal MLA and firebrand Congress leader A Revanth Reddy on the latter’s home front on February 17. With the ongoing agitations by the Opposition parties led by Revanth Reddy in Kodangal on Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation project, Harish Rao has decided to go against the opposition. “Harish Rao is trying to tell the facts about the project to the locals,” sources said.

The Opposition parties formed Jalasadhana Samithi in Kodangal and even TJAC chairman Prof M Kodandaram supported the agitation.Actually, the Narayanapet-Kodangal lift irrigation scheme was sanctioned in May, 2014 by the Governor, just before the elected government taking the charge. A GO 68 was issued in Governor’s rule.

As per the orders, the 7 tmcft required for the Narayanapet-Kodanal lift irrigation scheme will be taken from Bhima affecting the Jurala project. After the TRS government was formed in the State, the government has found that the lift irrigation project was not possible to provide water from Jurala. Then, the TRS government included Narayanapet-Kodangal project in the proposed Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project.“As per the latest proposal, the Narayanapet-Kodangal ayacut has been increased from one lakh acres to two lakh acres.