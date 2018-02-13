HYDERABAD: In a relief to 12 students who were admitted to a pharmacy college in excess of the intake permitted by the Pharma Council of India , a division bench of the High Court has recently told the PCI to ratify the admissions of the 12 students for academic year 2017-18. The 12 students cannot be penalised and sent out for the technical faults of the administrative side of the regulatory bodies, it observed.The bench of justices V Ramasubramanian and T Amarnath Goud passed the order on a petition filed by the MESCO of Hyderabad, challenging PCI’s refusal to approve the 12 admissions made in excess of the permitted intake of 60.

The bench noted that students were admitted by virtue of an interim order on August 22, 2017 when there was no clarity on the stand taken by the PCI. When the interim order was passed, the HC was confronted with two orders in 2017. While the PCI had sanctioned only 60 seats for B-Pharmacy course, that too after allotment of 42 admissions by the EAMCET convener to the college and the management admitting 30 students under the management quota. Hence, the students cannot be penalised.