HYDERABAD: A local Congress leader was murdered brutally in Nalgonda district by unidentified persons in the wee hours of Tuesday. The assailants planted crude bombs under the bed of the leader while he was sleeping and detonated them leading to his immediate death, police said.

The killing took place when the deceased N Dharma Naik, a Congress leader and Upa Sarpanch of the village, was sleeping outside his house in Chintapalem village of Telangana's Nalgoda district.

Unknown persons detonated crude bombs under Naik's bed when he was sleeping outside his house. His body was blown into pieces and fell apart leading to his instant death, police said.

The police ruled out the killing as a politically motivated one and are suspecting previous enmity or illicit relation of the victim behind the killing.

The murder sparked tension in the hamlet and additional forces were rushed to the hamlet to prevent any untoward incident.

This is the second incident of killing of a Congress leader in the district in the recent past. A few days ago, B Srinivas, the husband of Nalgonda municipal chairperson and a close side of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was brutally murdered sparking tension in Nalgonda town. The Congress claimed the killing a politically motivated one and took up protests demanding fair probe into the killing.