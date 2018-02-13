KHAMMAM/ BHHADRACHALAM: All arrangements are in place at all Lord Shiva temples for the Maha Shivaratri festival in all the districts. Already devotees started reaching the temples that are located in Khammam and Bhadradrikothagudem districts. The famous Veerabhadra Swamy temple, which is located in the middle of River Godavari near Temple town, has been decorated and illuminated.As the temple is an ancient one and hold a unique significance, devotees from Khammam, Bhadradrikothagudem, Nalgonda, Warangal and Chattishgarh state will reach the temple by country boats. Besides, tribal community people too will visit the temple to offer prayers.

Pilgrims being ferried to the temple in a boat, in

Khammam on Monday | Express

Even in Sangareddy, officials have made all arrangements for smooth conduct of Edupayala Durga Bhavani and Kethaki Sangameshwara Swamy Jatara celebrations on the eve of Maha Shivaratri on Tuesday. The government every year presents silk clothes to the goddess on the festival day. Devotees from Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Hyderabad, Zahirabad, Warangal, Karimnagar and Karnataka and Maharashtra arrive for the festival.

According to temple officials, about 10 Lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple. RTC is plying special buses on this route to facilitate the devotees’ travel. Officials arranged as many as 200 buses from Sangareddy, Secunderabad, BHEL, Patancheru, Zahirabad, Medak, Siddipet and other areas for the devotees. Officials have kept 120 expert swimmers on standby to protect devotees from drowning.Temple Executive Officer Venkata Kishan Rao said they have set up warning boards in danger-prone areas on the canal near Edupayalu. Officials have arranged free food for the devotees at the temple. Toilets and temporary dressing rooms for women are also set up.