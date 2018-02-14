HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Marketing Minister T Harish Rao expressed displeasure over the Central government’s indifferent attitude towards the red gram and red jowar farmers in the state. Despite repeated requests by the State government, the Central government was not purchasing the red gram produced in the state, the ministers said. They reviewed the situation of red gram procurement in the state on Tuesday.

“We wrote several letters to the Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. But, there is no response from him. We will meet the Union Minister in Delhi on February 15,” Harish Rao told reporters after the review.So far, the procurement of 1.70 lakh tonnes of red gram has been completed in the state. Yet, another 1.5 lakh tonnes of red gram is with the farmers for purchase.

However, the Centre has agreed to purchase only 75,000 tonnes. The State is worried over the remaining 75,000 tonnes of red gram produced in the state. The farmers are also not getting support price for the red gram in the current season. Meanwhile, in the review on red jowar, Harish Rao and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy alleged that the Opposition Congress leaders were resorting to dirty politics on the purchase of red jowar.

The Congress party which ditched the red jowar farmers in 2007 without paying dues to farmers had no right to speak now, the ministers said. They said that Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha took up the problems of red jowar farmers to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “There is no need for red jowar farmers to get agitated. As the support price for red jowar in market is decreasing, the State government is ready to bail out the farmers. We have asked the officials concerned to submit a report on the plight of the farmers immediately. The government will soon come out with a policy on how to protect them,” Harish Rao and Pocharam said.