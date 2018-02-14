NALGONDA: In yet another suspected case of a woman eliminating her husband, a 48-year-old person was allegedly killed by his second wife with the help of her lover in a tribal hamlet in Nalgonda district on Tuesday. The accused planted crude bombs under the cot on which the deceased was sleeping and he was blown into pieces. The brutal killing took place in Nagarjunapeta hamlet of Chinthalapalem village of Tirumalagiri mandal. The deceased, D Dharma Nayak (48), was a local Congress leader and vice sarpanch of Chinthalapalem village. He had two wives Savithri and Sirisha.

Police said since Dharma Nayak’s first wife could not bear him a child, his family members got him married to 22-year-old Sirisha nearly eight years ago and they were blessed with three children.Meanwhile, Sirisha fell in love with a person of the same village, 19-year A Ravi.

The duo eloped in November and started living separately. Some days later, the village elders intervened and pressurised Sirisha to return and live with Dharma Nayak. It is suspected that Sirisha, along with Ravi, hatched a plan to kill Naik, who had become a hurdle in her extramarital affair. Police said the duo had decided to use crude bombs to kill Dharma Nayak.