Telangana: Six-year-old leopard killed in Nizamabad hit and run case
By Express News Service | Published: 14th February 2018 02:52 AM |
NIZAMABAD: Forest officials lodged a compliant at Naveept police station in regard with a hit and run incident where one leopard was killed near Jaggarao farm village under Naveepet police station limits on Monday night. The leopard was around six-years-old. Forest Range Officer (FRO) Ravi Mohan Bhat visited the spot shifted the leopard’s body to Government Veterinary hospital for autopsy and later the funeral was conducted in Mallaram forest area on Tuesday.