The picture of the six-year-old leopard that was killed in hit and run case in Nizmababad | Express

NIZAMABAD: Forest officials lodged a compliant at Naveept police station in regard with a hit and run incident where one leopard was killed near Jaggarao farm village under Naveepet police station limits on Monday night. The leopard was around six-years-old. Forest Range Officer (FRO) Ravi Mohan Bhat visited the spot shifted the leopard’s body to Government Veterinary hospital for autopsy and later the funeral was conducted in Mallaram forest area on Tuesday.