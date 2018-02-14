SIDDIPET : Villagers from Thanedarpally and Bailampur in Mulugu mandal have made it clear that they would not allow Konda Pochamma reservoir work until they get clarity on rehabilitation and resettlement.

The villagers alleged that officials made false promises relating to compensation and had not even paid full compensation. The villagers of Bailampur stalled project construction work on Monday, and on Tuesday, villagers from Thanedarpally also joined them.

Villagers from both the villages on Tuesday went to work site and asked the contractor to stop the work. They also sent back lorries present there in large numbers. They reminded the officials that the latter had sought 24 hour on Monday, but they had not come out clearly with any seriousness on welfare of the oustees. They said that on the occasion of Shivaratri, they were forced to protest for justice.

Karunakar Goud, a farmer from Bailampur, said that when they were protesting on Monday, Mulugu Tahasildar had said the RDO would come to the village on Tuesday to solve the problem, but no one came. He said when Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held discussion with them, all had agreed to register their land and most of them did so. Yet 30 per cent of compensation is still due. He said they had lost their land, didn’t get full compensation and also didn’t get compensation for houses and other assets.

The villagers made it clear that until their problems were solved, they would not allow work to proceed.

Meanwhile, an agricultural labourer Chandraiah died at Etigadda Kishtapur village in Thoguta mandal under Mallanna Sagar Reservoir. The villagers said that he was disturbed after not knowing where to go with his family.