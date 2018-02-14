ADILABAD: Unseasonal rain and hailstorm damaged crops cultivated in over 10,000 acres of land in Nirmal on Monday. A cattle grazer died in Beedrelli village in Basara mandal due to the hailstorm. The deceased was identified as Eeranna. According to the agriculture officials, as per preliminary reports various crops grown over 10,000 acres of land were damaged due to heavy rains and hailstorm, which lasted for over 45 minutes.

Maize alone grown in 8,017 acres of land were lost. In Nirmal district, 146 villages of 19 mandals crops were damaged especially in Bhainsa, Lokeshwaram, Nirmal Rural and Laxmanchanda mandals. In Bhainsa and Mudhole sub-divisions, about 35 electricity poles were damaged. Power officials took measures to restore the power supply.

As many as 136 poles were damaged 33 KV line supply interrupted due to technical reasons in Mancherial district. Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy directed officials to asses the crop damage. He also collected details from the district collector M Prashanti and agriculture officer D Ambresh.

162 sheep die due to rains in N’bad

Nizamabad: Due to unexpected rains and hailstorm in several parts of the district in the last 24 hours, the existing crops have been damaged in Nizamabad district. According to district officials, they received reports from mandal revenue and agriculture officials that crop damage has taken place in more than 10, 500 acres, 162 sheep have died and 5,600 farmers are suffering from losses. This has majorly taken place in the Armoor Revenu division area villages.