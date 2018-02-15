HYDERABAD: Leaders and representatives from IT industry and policy makers are gearing up for the flagship global event of IT sector, World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) between February 19 and 21.The three-day-WCIT which will kick off on Monday, will see participation from more than 2,500 industry leaders, thinkers, innovators and policy makers from more than 30 countries, with names like Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe, Coursera founder Andrew Ng, Cornell SC Johnson School of Business Dean Soumitra Dutta, Minister of Innovation, Science, Economic Development from Canada Navdns and others participating in it.

This is the first time WCIT is being held in India and simultaneously NASSCOM’s India Leadership Forum (NILF) 2018 will also be held. This sought after event is being organised jointly by NASSCOM, World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) and Telangana Government jointly. According to representatives from Telangana Government, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver inaugural address through video link and President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the valedictory function of the event to be held on February 21.

“WCIT will provide a platform for thought leaders, influencers, industry captains to discuss, share knowledge, network and come up with future strategies to deal with merging challenges and create new opportunities. As Indian sector is going through transformation and facing new challenges, in the wake of changing global scenario, WCIT will play a key role in giving us insights and road map about future course,” said Srikanth Srinivas, Regional Director, AP and Telangana, NASSCOM, explaining about the event.

“NASSCOM, WITSA and Telangana Government have been planning and working for WCIT for more than one year and already all arrangements are being made without any hiccups for the successful conduct of the prestigious event,” added Srikanth Srinivas. The event will witness 22 power-packed sessions spread over three days covering topics like AI, Blockchain, Experience Age, Innovation, New Globalisation, Future of Work, Sports and Technology and others. Another highlight of the World IT Congress is world’s first citizen robot Sophia will participate and deliver a lecture.