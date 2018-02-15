HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Telangana government to file counter affidavit on the PIL filed challenging the action of the state government in according Cabinet rank status to the persons who were appointed in various capacities and who are not part and parcel of the council of ministers of the state.

Counter has to be filed before March 14 and no further time would be given, the bench noted and permitted the petitioner Revanth Reddy to take out notice to the respondent individuals. When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, the bench said it would hear the final arguments in the PIL case on March 14 and directed the state government to file counter affidavit.