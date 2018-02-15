HYDERABAD: A division bench of Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed the High Court Registrar to get details of the amounts due to be paid to the land owners under the Land Acquisition Act from all the districts in the cases which have attained finality. The bench said that these dues have to be cleared expeditiously by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments.

Pursuant to earlier direction by the court, the chief secretaries of both the states submitted reports explaining the number of cases pending for compensation and the quantum of amount and the time required to pay compensation in pending cases, before the bench who was dealing with a taken up case based on a letter by Mahbubnagar district judge G Venkata Krishnaiah.