HYDERABAD: All private educational institutions in the State have come together to form a KG to PG Joint Action Committee to address the problems these institutions face. The aided institutions JAC claims that the government is maligning their image by alleging that they are commercialising education when in reality it expects quality education with less fees. “Even though all aided schools, junior and degree and PG colleges in the private sector are providing quality education with just 30 per cent of funds that the government allocates, it is welcoming and appreciating corporate international schools, which it should shut down,” said Viijay Bhaskar Reddy, general secretary of private degree and postgraduate colleges.

It has also demanded an enhanced fee for all courses from intermediate to post-graduation level. In addition, the JAC has also asked for a uniform fee structure for all UG and PG courses. “When there are a common entrance and admissions, the fees should also be common. And it should be paid on a quarterly basis,” said a statement released the JAC. The JAC demanded that for science and arts streams in intermediate, the fee should be made Rs 25,000 and Rs15,000 respectively. In degree, fees for science should be Rs 30,000, commerce Rs 25,000 and Arts Rs 20,000. At PG level, for science and computer courses fee should be increased to Rs 50,000 and for arts and commerce, Rs 30,000.

The educational institutions have also demanded that those junior and degree colleges that complete 10 years, their affiliation should be renewed every five years, and not yearly as is being done currently. They have also asked for an exemption from tolls for schools and colleges buses.

Teachers meet chief secy

Meanwhile, members of Telangana State Teachers Union Federation (TSTUF) met chief secretary, Shailendra Kumar Joshi, who assured them that all the necessary measures to ensure that the problems of teachers are resolved are being taken up by the government.