HYDERABAD: Iran President Hassan Rouhani will address the gathering during Friday prayers Mecca Masjid on February 16. Telangana has a long cultural association with Iran and Iran president is visiting the State for the first time after the formation of the State. According to official information, Hassan Rouhani will address the gathering at Mecca Masjid during Friday prayers. Rouhani will arrive Hyderabad on Thursday and he will leave for Iran on February 17.

Chief Secretary SK Joshi held a review at Secretariat on Wednesday for making security arrangements for the visit of the Iran president. As per the schedule, Hassan Rouhani will be received by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and Renewable Energy RK Singh will receive Hassan Rouhani at Begumpet airport on Thursday.

On Friday, the Iran president will visit Salar Jung Museum, Mecca Masjid on Friday. “TS has very good relations with Iran. Iran president’s visit to Hyderabad is an important visit to Hyderabad. It is a great opportunity to welcome him,” the Chief Secretary told the officials. Iran Consulate General in Hyderabad Mohammad Haghbin Ghomi expressed happiness over the TS government making good arrangements in short notice for visit of Iran President.

Traffic restrictions

In view of the Iranian President’s visit, traffic will either be stopped or diverted at the following routes on February 15 from 3.55 pm to 4.40 pm

Begumpet Airport- PNT Junction- Shyamlal Building- Hyderabad Public School- Begumpet flyover- Greenlands junction- Panjagutta flyover- Rd. no. 1/4 junction- Rd. no.

1/7 junction- Hotel Taj Krishna