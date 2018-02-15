HYDERABAD: Buoyed by the success of World Telugu Conference and the applause it got for promoting the Telugu language, the Telangana government is making yet another move in that direction. It plans to distribute 2.5 crore handbooks to every Telugu family in the state as well as outside the state on Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day. The less than 100-page book has been tentatively titled ‘Intintiki Telugu -Telangana Velugu’.

With the stupendous response to the small booklet prepared by the SCERT for World Telugu Conference, the state government has decided to enrich the content and distribute 2.5 crore copies of the booklet to all the Telugu families.Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, state government’s cultural advisor KV Ramanachary, director of language and culture Mamidi Harikrishna and Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister Deshapathi Srinivas said that the handbook would have information about Telugu months, years, seasons, riddles, proverbs, slokas, keertanas and brief sketches of prominent Telugu writers, Telangana fighters and others.

Ramanachary said the total number of Telugu families in the state is 1.03 crore and all of them would get the handbook free of cost on Ugadi. Besides, Telugu people from Telangana living in other states and countries would also get the book. “We will work out the modalities of distributing the books. The title of the book will be finalised after chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao returns from Delhi,” Ramanachary said and added that the books would be made available to all officials in the state for ready reference.

Deshapathi Srinivas said that the chief minister was discussing with experts on how to simplify Telugu language in day-to-day administration.