HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Thursday directed the Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to act in accordance with law while dealing with the relatives of the suspended HMDA director (planning) Katta Purushotham Reddy, who has been absconding since last several days in the cases registered against him for amassing wealth beyond his income.

Justice AV Sesha Sai was dealing with a petition by Sudeshna, mother-in-law of Purushotham Reddy, complaining that the ACB officials had been harassing her to know the whereabouts of the officer and threatening with dire consequences. Senior counsel P Gangaiah Naidu, appearing for the petitioner, while narrating the instances of harassment told the court that the petitioner’s house was sealed by the ACB. The officers were pressuring the family members to agree that there were benamis of some properties of the accused officer, he said.