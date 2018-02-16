HYDERABAD: The Administrators Committee, in its final report before the High Court, expressed displeasure at the functioning of the Hyderabad Cricket Association headed by former MP and Telangana state advisor G Vivek. It pointed out that the HCA was lagging behind in implementation of the recommendations of Justice RM Lodha committee.

The committee, in its report, charged that the HCA managing committee headed by Vivek was tinkering with the model bye-laws prepared by the Lodha committee and approved by the Supreme Court. Besides, it also pointed out that the present body lacks enthusiasm in conducting general body meeting of the HCA and to approve draft bye-laws to ensure that HCA comply with Lodha committee recommendations. It further pointed out that there were some changes in respect of CEO appointment, functions, eligibility criterion and so on made by the present committee.