HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday called on Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi and requested the latter to release funds to the State. He discussed various issues including the recent meager allocations to the State in the Union Budget. KCR submitted a memorandum to Jaitley on the non-release of funds to the backward districts in the state, an assurance given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The State did not get the funds for 2017-18 amounting Rs 450 crore.

“I am thankful that the Centre recognised nine rural districts of Telangana as backward districts and sanctioned Rs1,350 crore for 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17,” Rao told Jaitley. “For the financial year 2017-18, the grant has not been sanctioned yet, even though the financial year is coming to end. I request you to get the matter examined and direct the authorities concerned to release the amount at the earliest,” KCR said.

During the meeting, the CM informed Jaitley about disbursement of Rs 4,000 per acre per farmer in bank accounts. Rao asked the Centre to send more currency notes, at least Rs 5,000 crore, to the state in the wake of investment support scheme to farmers. At this point, sources said, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian praised KCR for taking up an initiative of depositing Rs 4,000 in the bank accounts of farmers. Arvind reportedly said that he was a fan of Rao and his schemes. Rao invited the CEA for a luncheon meeting in Hyderabad and the CEA would visit the city on Monday, sources said.

KCR also demanded release of sufficient funds for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and Jaitley reportedly responded positively. Rao said that the State was ready to provide land and infrastructure for setting up AIIMS. The CM also sought sanction of Indian Institute of Management (IIM). KCR also asked Jaitley to continue the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management limit of 3.5 pc for next year too.