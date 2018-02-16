HYDERABAD: Making it clear that it would commence final hearing of issues pertaining to GO 111 in the second week of March, a division bench of the High Court on Thursday directed the respondents _ Telangana government, HMDA, HMWSSB, Rangareddy district collector, private real estate companies and educational institutions _ to file their counter affidavits on a batch petitions pertaining to the GO issued by the erstwhile united AP government prohibiting constructions in the catchment areas of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar lakes in the city.

The bench of justices V Ramasubramanian and T Amarnath Goud was dealing with the petitions. Some of the petitioners contended that no structures should come up within a 10-km vicinity of both the lakes as prohibition was imposed on construction activity under GO 111 while others challenged the validity of the implementation of the GO.