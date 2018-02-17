HYDERABAD: Refusing to stay the Teachers’ Recruitment Test (TRT) examination scheduled to be held on February 25 this year, the Hyderabad High Court on Friday directed the Telangana government and the State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) not to declare results of the test only for Khammam and Warangal (old) districts till final outcome in the petition filed regarding secondary grade teacher (SGT) posts meant for physically challenged.