Students of the Pharma-D course sitting on a protest at the collectorate in Karimnagar on Friday | experess photo

HYDERABAD: Justice AV Sesha Sai of the High Court on Friday granted two weeks’ time to the central and Telangana governments to respond on a petition which questioned the inaction of the governments on creating job and career opportunities to the Pharm-D and Pharm-D (PB) graduates in private and public sector hospitals in Telangana. Pharm-D is a hospital- based therapeutic course of six-year duration mainly focusing on clinical pharmacy.

The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Pharm-D Doctors Welfare Association urging the court to declare as illegal and arbitrary the inaction of the Telangana government and Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) on providing employment opportunities to the graduates concerned in pursuance of GO No.515 dated August 12, 2015.

Petitioner’s counsel C Damodar Reddy said thousands of candidates, who completed the Pharm-D and Pharm-D (PB) courses, were left with no employment opportunities.

When the judge asked the government counsels to respond, they sought time to get information from authorities concerned. The judge then adjourned the case by two weeks to hear government’s response.

Students’ strike enters Day 16, still no relief

Karimnagar: The strike by Pharm D students entered its 16th day on Friday. With no response from government, their fate hangs in balance. Mohsin, a student, said: “Students are depressed. No ruling party leader turned up till now to address our issues.” The students said they submitted representations thrice to Health Minister, twice to Home Minister and multiple times to Finance Minister. Taking part in the strike might also have repercussions on their future as the exams are due next month and college managements have told them that they would be detained if they don’t attend classes.