HYDERABAD: Suspended HMDA (planning) director Katta Purushotham Reddy, who was absconding for the past 16 days, after being named in a disproportionate assets case, surrendered before a court here on Friday. Accompanied by his advocate, Reddy appeared before the court at 11.30 a.m, which remanded him in judicial custody till March 1.

On February 2, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials registered cases against Purushotham Reddy for allegedly amassing illegal assets and investing the ill-gotten money in several businesses in the name of benamies. Before ACB officials were to conduct raids, Purushotham Reddy and his brother-in-law Srinivas Reddy absconded. Since then, the ACB officials formed 20 teams and launched a hunt for him. ACB officials on Friday opened lockers of Reddy’s family members in various banks and found gold, diamonds.

In a bank located at Bowenpally, the ACB officials found some diamond studded gold ornaments that were allegedly gifted by Reddy to his daughter. The lockers belong to Niveditha Reddy, a relative of Reddy. ACB, meanwhile, took custody of Reddy’s benamis A Yadava Reddy and A Nishanth Reddy. The court granted four days custody of Yadava & Nishanth Reddy.

ACB officials suspend 2 cops for negligence

ACB officials issued orders in transferring and suspending two inspectors for their negligence in discharging duties. ACB officials suspended an inspector and transferred another inspector. However, speculation are rife that inspectors were faced action by senior for their negligence in suspended HMDA planning director Purushottam Reddy’s illegal assets case. The senior officials stated that the transfers and suspension of Inspectors are not related to Reddy’s case.