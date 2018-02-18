HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Germs Park in the city, owned by Mehul Choksi, has made international money transactions on the products made by the Park. The CBI, which registered cases and carried out searches on the gems park located on the city outskirts on Friday, is understood to have learnt that the Gitanjali Gems Private Limited along with two other companies -- Nakshtra and Gili India Limited -- have made transactions in six branches of overseas banks in five countries.

Sources told Express that at the time of lodging the complaint, the PNB officials submitted a comprehensive report to the CBI stating that 11 board of directors including managing director Mehul Choksi of Gitanjali group of companies, Gili and Nakshtra brand have made credit transactions in different countries on the principle amount.

The CBI collected details of foreign transactions made by the Gitanjali Group of Companies in SBI-Mauritius, BOI- Antwerp, Belgium, Canara Bank- Bahrain, SBI-Frankfurt, Axis and Allahabad banks of Hong Kong.“We obtained leads from different sources regarding cash transactions made by the accused companies. We have to verify the documents seized from the Hyderabad Gems Park and other companies belonging to the accused,’’ sources said.