HYDERABAD: Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that the “start-up” State Telangana was making rapid strides in various sectors. Addressing the Madras Management Association’s (MMA) annual meeting held in Chennai on Saturday on “Learning to Grow”, KTR explained various initiatives taken up by the TRS government in the State in the past three years, and how the start-up State was realised.

The said they were according priority to basic needs like power and drinking water. Telangana had become surplus state in power and every household in the state would soon get drinking water, he added. Along with water, the State would also provide internet facility to every household, KTR said. The Industries Minister said so far the TS government had accorded permissions to start 6,000 industries in the State under TS-iPASS. KTR thanked MMA for inviting him.