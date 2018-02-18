HYDERABAD: Taking cognisance of the dismal literacy level in the state, Education minister Kadiyam Srihari has asked teachers to work towards improving and raising it by 15 per cent.In a meeting with teachers’ associations and Education department officials to address the issues of academic development and teachers problems, at the Secretariat on Saturday, he said: “While the national literacy rate was pegged at 74.04 per cent, it is unfortunate that Telangana, which is leading in several areas, is lagging at 66.64 per cent.” It is just a few notches above Bihar, the least literate state, with a literacy of 63.82 per cent.

Teachers associations, under the three Joint Action Committees, Upadhyalu Sanghala Porata Committee (USPC), Telangana Teachers Joint Action Committee (TTJAC) and Joint Action Committee of Teachers’ Organisation (JACTO) agreed to extend support for this. The minster also asserted that the quality improvement programme i.e. reading, writing and arithmetic would have to be rigorously followed up by the teachers during the initial three months of the session — from June to August.

With regards to the academic calendar for the 2018-19, the draft of which was discussed in the meeting, teachers raised a few objections.For instance, instead of having 15 days of Dasra vacation and five for Pongal, they have asked to reduce two days from the former and add it to the latter. This suggestion has got the Government’s nod. Another takeaway from the meeting was that from the ensuing academic year, the five optional holidays for teachers would be applicable to students as well.

“Unlike now, when teachers have to avail the optional holidays on rotational basis to ensure that not more than 30 per cent of teacher avail it on a particular holiday, from next academic year, these holidays will be available institutionally,” said Chava Ravi, member of USPC. The draft also proposes at least six school complex meeting should be held in the entire year. Schools agreed and suggested that one headmaster should be made the in-charge to oversee the activities.

The Teachers JAC also requested the minister that once the calendar is finalised, no changes should be incorporated as these cause inconvenience to both teachers and students.Continued Comprehensive Evaluation was the bone of contention among JACs, with some asking to strengthen it and others demanding its removal. With regards to the issues pertaining to teachers’ service, Srihari has asked them to send a representation. He assured that their problems and demands would be discussed.