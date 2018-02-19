Sikh devotees participating in the Mahaan Keertan Darbar organised at the Keyes High School in Hyderabad on Sunday | Express photo

HYDERABAD: Recitations of Gurbani Keertans (hymns), delivering of Gurbani Vichar, and Guru ka Langar marked the ‘’Mahaan Keertan Darbar’’ dedicated to 351st Prakash Utsav (Birthday Celebrations) of the last Sikh Guru: Guru Gobind Singh, founder of Khalsa Panth on Sunday.

The two-day celebrations concluded on Sunday with large number of devotees participating in mass congregation by offering prayers to Guru Granth Sahibji. The Khalsa Seva Dal, in coordination with Prabhandak Committee Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad, organised the Mahaan Keertan Darbbar.

Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad, president S Baldev Singh Bagga, along with Khalsa Seva Dal president S Surinderpal Singh, said the concluding event was organised at Keyes High School Secunderabad. The congregation was marked by recitations of Gurubani Keertans and Kathas by renowned and reputed Ragi Jathas (Sikh Preachers).

Prominent Ragi Jathas (preachers) Bhai Chamanjit Singh Lal (New Delhi), Bhai Satvinder Singh, Bhai Harvinder Singh of Delhi and Giani Jagdev Singhji, Head Granthi, GSS Secunderabad recited Gurbani Keertans and delivered Gurbani Vichar.