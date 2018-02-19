HYDERABAD: With the Congress deciding to undertake a bus yatra and organise padayatras to expose the alleged failures of the TRS government, the government is preparing to beat its own drum by publicising its welfare schemes, flagship programmes and developmental works.

With regard to the welfare schemes for farmers, the government will organise regional conferences with the mandal-level Farmers’ Coordination Committees on February 25 and 26. The first will be held at the Agricultural University in Hyderabad on February 25 and the second at Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar on February 26.

“Farmers’ Coordination Committee members will be oriented towards the role they have to play in creating awareness among the farmers about the various programmes and measures being taken by the government for the welfare of farmers and the farm sector,” chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said.

At a review meeting on agriculture held at Pragati Bhavan here on Sunday, Rao directed agriculture minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and officials concerned to organise the conferences from 10.30 am to 5 pm on each day.

Rao will directly interact with the members of the committees. There will be a discussion on the role to be played by the committee members in the implementation of the schemes of the government for the farm sector.

He asked the agriculture department to make arrangements for the travel and boarding for the coordination committee members.

Manuals on the role to be played by coordination committees will be distributed at the conferences. Guidance will be given on the crop input assistance scheme, ensuring minimum support price for the produce, regulation to be followed while bringing the produce to the markets and on scientific farming methods.

“At present, farmers are facing labour crisis which is likely to worsen. Keeping this in mind, it was decided to encourage mechanisation of agricultural operations and to supply rice-planting machines on subsidy to farmers. Officials should prepare an action plan in this regard,” Rao said. Finance minister E Rajender, chief secretary SK Joshi, MPs Gutha Sukhender Reddy and Balka Suman, and others were present at the review meeting.

KCR’s sops for farmers

A separate budget for agricultural sector to be presented in the Assembly

Financial assistance under the investment support scheme to be given by cheque in two instalments. The first instalment of `4,000 aid per acre for crops in rainy season will be handed over from April 20. The second instalment of `4,000 for summer crops will be given from November 18

State to supply rice-planting machines on subsidy to farmers as part of mechanisation of agricultural operations

A 42-member state-level farmers’ coordination committee to be set up soon. Besides representation from the 30 rural districts, the committee will have agriculture officers, scientists and specialists as members

Participants in Feb 25 meet

The Hyderabad regional conference to be held at the agriculture university will be attended by mandal coordination committee members from Jangaon, Medak, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagar Kurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhongir, Vikarabad, Medchal and Rangareddy districts

Participants in Feb 26 meet

The regional conference to be held in Karimnagar will be attended by mandal coordination committee members from Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Komaram Bhim Asifabad, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Pedapalli, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Jayashankar Bhoopalpally, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Siddipet districts