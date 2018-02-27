SANGAREDDY: Official records confirm that there are ten leopards in the forest area of erstwhile Medak district. With the results of the census conducted in January this year coming in, the forest officials have released a list of various animals inhabiting the forests of erstwhile Medak district.

Officials held the census in the Pocharam wildlife sanctuary on the Medak-Kamareddy borders, Haveli Ghanapur, Medak-Ramayampet, Chegunta, Narsapur, Jinnaram, Kaudipally, Veldurthy, Shivampet, Papannapet and Narayankhed forest areas.

Government conducts the census in forest areas every four years as part of protection and conservation of wildlife. The last census was conducted in Telangana in 2014. Officials said there are ten leopards and 10-15 bear’s. Sangareddy forest department officer Venkateshwarlu said officials have found the presence of panther, wolf, jackal and fox in Raipally forest area of Jinnaram.

Animals found in Pocharam wildlife sanctuary, Ramayampet, Haveli Ghanapur, Narsapur, Medak forest areas. Leopard, Sambar, Bear, Neel Gai, Chausinga, Wild dogs, Boar, Peacocks, Krishna deer

Officials take one beat as one unit and conduct the census by walking through the beat

Forest beat officials, volunteers, along with members of snake societies, collect the information