HYDERABAD:The first public meeting organised at Chevella to mark the launch of TPCC’s bus yatra got moderate response with people not turning up in large numbers as expected by the party leaders. Lack of coordination among leaders from the state to Assembly constituency levels and internal squabbles were the reasons for this poor response, said many party workers who attended the meeting.

Setting aside their differences, for now, all the Congress seniors gave a clarion call to their party workers asking them to expose the failures and unfulfilled promises of TRS government in the State so as to defeat it in the next polls.

Exhibiting their unity, barring a few, almost all the seniors such as Leader of Opposition K Jana Reddy, TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former ministers like DK Aruna, Ponnala Laskhmaiah, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, J Geetha Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, Mohammed Ali Shabbir and Danam Nagender, seniors- V Hanumantha Rao, G Chinna Reddy, A Revanth Reddy and others under the leadership of AICC State affairs incharge RC Khuntia and TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, competed with one another in giving stirring speeches by hurling fireworks at the TRS government in the state, at the public meeting organised at Chevella before starting their bus yatra. Former captain of Indian Cricket Team and ex-MP Mohammed Azharuddin too accompanied them.

As a life-sized statue of YS Rajasekhara Reddy stands near the venue of the public meeting, some party workers and local people, who turned up at the meeting, tried to draw comparison between YSR’s previous meetings organised at the same Chevella and the one on Monday. Some local people and Congress workers, who had watched the launch of YSR’s padayatra in 2003 and his election campaign during 2004 and 2009 polls at the same venue, said scores of people had thronged the place to express their solidarity with YSR on the three occasions. “But, today, people have not turned up as expected.

This could be because of ongoing differences among party seniors. Our party leadership should first bring unity among all warring leaders,” 65-year-old Karri Jangaiah, an ardent follower of former minister P Sabita Indra Reddy’s family in the Chevella constituency, told Express.“The stage is overcrowded with leaders but the ground is yet to be filled. It shows that though leaders have turned up in strength, grass roots workers have not. It’s because party workers in many villages are not aware of the bus yatra. This is the failure of party leaders at the district and Assembly constituency levels,” Erravelli Chandraiah remarked.

Uttam, Jana told to emulate Revanth

Indirectly cornering seniors, particularly TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and leader of opposition K Jana Reddy, who are said to be not vociferous while attacking Chief Minister Rao, some speakers at the meeting asked the two to emulate Revanth Reddy” on the ruling establishment.

Rangareddy DCC president Kyama Mallesh said, “KCR is using harsh language to attack Congress leadership. TRS leaders are hurling invectives even at AICC president Rahul Gandhi. But, a well-educated leader like Uttam is hesitating to react in a similar manner. Only Revanth is giving a befitting reply to the TRS leaders. Party cadres are of the view that we all should follow Revanth in hitting back at the ruling party with strongest possible words.