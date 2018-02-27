KHAMMAM: Tense moments prevailed at the Kasturba Vidyalam at Tekulapalli mandal headquarters when parents of a deceased student, along with politicos and student organisations, staged a dharna along with the body.

Parents of the deceased student staging a dharna in front of the Kasturba Vidhyalam, in Sangareddy on Monday | Express photo

According to information, the student Jabothu Bhumika was studying class X at the Kasturba Vidyalayam. On Saturday, soon after the pre-final examination, Bhumika complained of vomiting and headache. She was shifted to Kothagudem hospital and died while undergoing treatment in the wee hours of Monday.

Parents alleged that the death occured due to the negligence of the school’s special officer Usha Rani and the local ANM.

They reached the school along with the body and staged a dharna demanding a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and a job to a kin. Congress, CPI, New democracy party, student organisations PDSU, AISF, SFI and NSUI joined the agitation.However, the district education officer Vasanthi reached the spot and gave Rs 50,000 cash for immediate relief.