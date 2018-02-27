HYDERABAD:The Engineering, Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test (Eamcet) will now be conducted in three languages -- English, Telugu and Urdu. Urdu, which was declared as the second official language of the state, is being added to Eamcet for the first time now.

The test will be conducted from May 2 to 7, said Prof T Papi Reddy, chairman of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE), while releasing the schedule for the exam at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) here on Monday.He said that the English question paper would just be translated into Telugu and Urdu and would not be one with a different set of questions.

It will be prepared according to the normal procedure for which Prof Nageshwar Rao of IIT-Kharagpur was roped in, said Prof A Venugopal Reddy. ‘The notification for Eamcet will be released on Tuesday and this year we are expecting 1.5 lakh students to take the examination which will be online from this year. Results would be announced in seven to 10 days of the examination” said Prof Reddy.

In addition, candidates have to also compulsorily mention their email ID in the application form on which the response key will be sent. The TSCHE’s decision to make all CETs online from 2018 onwards ( Last year only ECET was conducted online) is pinching the students as the registration fee has been doubled this year from Rs 250 last year to Rs 400 now for ST /SCs. For general category candidates, it has gone up from Rs 500 to Rs 800.

Owing to the large number of students appearing for the exam, JNTU, which conducts the test on behalf of TSCHE, will hold the examination on five days from May 2, with agriculture and pharmacy examinations being held on May 2 and 3, and the engineering examination on May 4, 5 and 7.

With the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) being held on May 6, no Eamcet paper has been scheduled for that day. Students have been divided into different slots, each not exceeding 25,000 in number. There will be one slot for candidates who opt for Urdu medium.

Candidates can download hall tickets from May 1. As many as 14 regional centres have been identified including Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.