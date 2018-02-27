HYDERABAD:Ministry of Railways has announced the largest recruitment process for 89,409 posts in Group C and Level I (erstwhile Group D) and Level II Categories. Since the recruitment process is taking place after a gap of four years, many changes proposed in the intervening years have been included this time. However, without any adequate information in advance, some of these changes have restricted several candidates from applying this year.

The changes included by the railways this year include restoring age relaxation i.e age relaxation to various categories has been further extended by two years.Thus, revised age limit for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician Unreserved (30), OBC (33), SC (35), ST (35). Similalry, for Level-1 (erstwhile Group D): UR (33), OBC (36), SC (38), ST (38).

It was also decided that `400 would be refunded to those candidates who appear for the exam. The whole of this amount would be refunded to those candidates from these categories who appear for the exam. The question papers would be set in the following languages: Hindi, English, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

The last date for registration of application has been extended to March 31.