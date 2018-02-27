ADILABAD: It seems the Singerani Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) workers have a lot of expectation from chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s visit to Mancherial on Tuesday. TRS affiliated Telangana Bogu Gani Karmika Sangam (TBGKS) union leaders and SCCL workers have been expecting that the chief minister will fulfill the assurances given to them before 2014 elections and announcement regarding compassionate appointments and other issues.

The opposition trade union leaders alleged that the state government has failed to fulfil the given assurances to make the compassionate appointments, housing scheme and etc before the Telangana formation. There have been pending issues including construction of railway fly over bridge near Tamsi bus stand, Cement Corporation of India(CCI) and mini airport.