HYDERABAD: Majority members of the TS and AP High Court advocates’ associations on Tuesday decided to abstain from the court work on March 1 and 2 with the demand that the Central government and the Supreme Court of India to take steps to appoint regular Chief Justice for the Hyderabad High Court and to fill the existing vacancies of the judges. They have also decided to stage a protest rally from AP Bar council office to Madina building in support of their demands.

At an extraordinary general body meeting organised by both the associations in the association hall of the high court premises, the members also demanded both the Centre and the state governments to take remedial measures to drop Section 41-A CrPC.

They also requested the Supreme Court to withdraw the circular issued to various high courts to dispose of the pending cases prior to 2012 as it has been causing lot of hardships to the litigants as well as the advocates in view of lack of requisite judges strength in the subordinate courts.