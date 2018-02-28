TANDUR/SANGAREDDY: Describing chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to provide insurance cover for farmers as “an election stunt,” TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged that the scheme has been announced by Rao only to minimise the impact of the Congress’ bus yatra.

“If the chief minister was really committed to the welfare of farmers, why was the same not provided with effect from the first year? The scheme is another stunt aimed at cheating the farmers at the next election. In fact, the insurance claims made by farmers for crop damages caused due to calamities under Kisan Bima Yojana and other schemes have so far not been paid fully. The CM should answer this first,” Reddy said while addressing public meetings at Tandur and Sangareddy on Tuesday, the second day of the party’s Praja Chaitanya Yatra.

“Of the overall allocation of nearly Rs 5 lakh crore in the five budgets presented so far since the state’s formation, not a single rupee has been spent to help the farmers by procuring their produce. The crop loan waiver scheme was implemented in such an erratic manner that farmers remained steeped in debts for almost four years. With elections round the corner, the CM has suddenly developed some love for farmers and started making some announcements,” he criticised.

“By paying just Rs 4,000 per acre in a season, KCR is trying to make farmers forget the sufferings which they had gone through in the last four years. The TRS government did not provide any input, did nothing for procurement of farm produce. Worse, it remained silent when the central government denied assistance for damages suffered in natural calamities,” the state Congress chief said and alleged that nearly 4,000 farmers had committed suicide in the last four years due to state government’s neglect. “By paying `4,000 per acre, the CM can not wash off the sin of ignoring poor farmers,” he said and alleged that the stuffing of Farmers’ Coordination Committees with TRS members was for misusing the government funds.

Besides AICC state affairs in-charge RC Khuntia and leader of the opposition in Assembly K Jana Reddy, other leaders Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, S Jaipal Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao and A Revanth Reddy, who were also travelling in the bus along with Uttam, too sharpened their attack on the TRS government. For instance, Khuntia said, “Our bus yatra started sending shivers down the spine of the CM. Hence, he hurriedly announced insurance scheme to ryots.”

KCR cheating people in the name of projects: CPI

Nalgonda: CPI district president P Venkat Reddy on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao was cheating pubic in the name of projects construction. He was speaking to mediapersons in Nalgonda on Tuesday on the final day of the district’s party conference. He alleged that crores of public money has been misused by KCR in the name of projects.