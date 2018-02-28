NALGONDA: A 64-year-old agricultural labourer was allegedly killed by six members of a family on the suspicion that he was allegedly performing sorcery at Teratigudem village in the district on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as K Ramulu.

The accused killed him, alleging that he was performing sorcery which led to the death of two members of their family.

According to police, the wife of a fellow villager V Sailu had died a year ago owing to ill health and Sailu’s son committed suicide recently. “Sailu suspected that Ramulu performed sorcery which led to the death of his wife and son. On Tuesday, Sailu went to Ramulu’s house and attacked his son,’’ police said.

Later Ramulu went to Sailu’s house to question as to why he had attacked his son. Blaming Ramulu for the death of his wife and son, Sailu and five other family members attacked him with knives, killing him, police said.