MANCHERIAL: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday ruled out privatisation of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), while raining sops on the coal workers.

‘‘We have no plan to either privatise SCCL or Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) or state-run power distribution companies. All talk about privatising SCCL was false. SCCL is an asset to the state. How could we lose it. It is providing livelihood to hundreds of people. The State will buy the Centre’s stake to prevent privatisation,” he stated.

Addressing a meeting of SCCL workers here, the chief minister claimed that several power companies had approached him to handover the state-run power utility companies -- Transco and Genco -- but he turned down their offer. “They told me that the state needs 6,000 mw of power and if I handover the power utilities to them they would provide the needed power. But I refused to do so,” he said. This is Rao’s first visit to coal mines after the SCCL elections held last year.

The Chief Minister announced that 10,000 new quarters would be constructed for coal workers. The government would allocate `400 crore for the construction of new quarters, he said.

He said that over 60,000 retired coal miners of the Singareni collieries, who had no health insurance, would be extended free healthcare. A majority of them had been living on a paltry pension and assured to enhance the amount.

New sops to coal workers

On providing jobs to the kin of SCCL employees, who retired due to ill health, Rao, who earlier attempted such a move in the name of dependent jobs, said that he would work on the modalities to accommodate SCCL workers’ family members in the company. “We will try to provide jobs under compassionate grounds,’’ Rao said adding that they have already announced 7,000 job vacancies and more would follow in the coming days.

He also assured to resolve the issue of 144 acres in Srirampur area allocated to SCCL workers which was in dispute.

KCR speaks

SCCL trade union leaders are involved in corruption and collecting funds in the name of party fund. Deduct `1 from workers’ salaries for party fund

Trade union committees will be formed soon to curb corruption

Irregularities are taking place in the Medical Board. Doctors from NIMS and Osmania Medical colleges will be appointed to avoid irregularities