HYDERABAD: Telangana government on Tuesday told the Hyderabad High Court that the children who died in “Sishu Gruhas” were those who were abandoned and their health was already deteriorated at the time of their entry into the home. Despite proper medicare, about 18 children have died from January 2017 to January this year and not 40 as alleged by the petitioner, it noted.

Special counsel of Telangana Sharat Kumar made this submission before a division bench dealing with a PIL filed by Balala Hakkula Sangham, represented by its founder president P Achyuta Rao, seeking action, including registration of criminal cases, against the officials responsible for incidents of death of children and also sale of children in “Sishu Gruhas” in Telangana state being maintained under the Integrated child development services / Integrated Child protection scheme.