KARIMNAGAR: Smoke emanating from a bag containing a wireless set in chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s helicopter sent his security personnel into a tizzy in Karimnagar on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Karimnagar, minutes before the Chief Minister was to leave for Adilabad district. However, alert security personnel immediately picked it up and threw it out.

Rao was scheduled to fly to Peddapalli from his residence in Karimnagar where a permanent helipad was constructed for the benefit of VIPs touring the region. Apart from Rao, party’s Rajya Sabha member K Kesava Rao and CMO official were to fly in the helicopter.

Just minutes before the VIPs were to board the helicopter, police personnel noticed smoke from the bag placed in the front seat of the chopper. A constable immediately took the bag and threw it away.

ACP Rural T Usharani told Express that the smoke emanated from a wireless sets and it was suspected that overheating of the battery caused the smoke.

IT minister and Rao’s son K T Rama Rao tweeted, ``Just checked up with CMO team. All is well with Hon’ble CM and he is continuing his tour to Adilabad district.’’

This is second incident in three months that the security authorities had to experience tense moments due to helicopter related incidents.