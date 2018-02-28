WARANGAL/KARIMNAGAR: Taking strong objection to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao making objectionable comments against prime minister Narendra Modi during Farmers Coordination Committee meeting at Karimnagar on Monday, State BJP leaders demanded an unconditional apology from the chief minister for his comments against the prime minister and warned that if he failed to do so, they would launch agitation across the state. The party had already decided to conduct protest in every mandal of the state and burn the effigy of chief minister on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Warangal on Tuesday, party senior leader Venugopal Reddy and Warangal urban president Rao Padma said the way Chandrasekhar Rao spoke about prime minister Modi was highly objectionable and insulting. “He (CM) had crossed all limits. He has no respect even for the prime minister. His arrogance is increasing every passing day.

Time has come to teach him a fitting lesson and show him his place,” Venugopal Reddy said. Responding to chief minister’s allegation that Modi government was not doing much for the farmers, Venugopal Reddy said the Centre had allocated `14 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sectors in the 2018-19 budget, whereas the Telangana government which claims it was pro-farmer allocated a meagre `5,082 crore for agriculture.

“Centre had allocated Rs 60,000 crore for agriculture alone. This shows how much concern the centre is about farmers. Whereas, TRS government was just making announcements and doing nothing,” he said.

In Hyderabad, a delegation of BJP leaders called on Governor ESL Narasimhan and sought action against KCR for his remarks against Modi.