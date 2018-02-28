HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Telangana for filing counter affidavit in a PIL case seeking to stay operation of the “Telangana Eunuchs Act 1329 F”. The bench was dealing with PIL filed by V Vasanta Mogli and two other transgenders from Hyderabad to declare the Telangana Eunuchs Act 1329F as ultra vires to Articles 14, 15, 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that the Telangana government has come out with an amended Eunuchs Act which blatantly violates the rights of the transgenders. The usage of the word “Eunuch” itself was stigmatising the community. After hearing the case, the bench opined that transgenders were being discriminated in the society and there was a need to put an end to such a menace. The bench issued notice to the government authorities.