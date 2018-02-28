NIZAMABAD: A large number of students and activists of political parties blocked the road demanding immediate police action against those responsible for the suspicious death of Sai Deekshita in Changal village of Bheemgal police circle limits on Tuesday. They demanded the arrest of a follower of village Sarpanch for being responsible for the death.

Sai Deekshita (19), a native of Changal and student of Sai Degree College died under suspicious circumstances in her house on Monday late evening. After knowing this, police came to the spot and shifted the body to local hospital for postmortem.

Later the body was handed over to family members to conduct funerals. Police suspect failure in love as a possible reason behind the death.The family members of the deceased expressed doubts on the incident and claimed that she would never had taken such a decision.

Students of Sai Degree College and other colleges in Armoor reached Changal and organised road blockade. PDSU, ABVP and other students’ organisations and Opposition parties participated in the agitation and extended their solidarity to the family members.

The protest created traffic jam. Another protest programme also continued at Sarpanch’s house and tension prevailed in the village. Police force was deployed and officials held discussions with family members for several rounds.