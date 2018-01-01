HYDERABAD: The survey to screen more than 26 lakh people in 12 Telangana districts, for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD), would be launched in January. In the past two months, ASHA workers, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM), medical officers, programme officers were trained in screening people for diabetes, cancer, and if anybody has abnormal blood pressure. On November 5, Telangana Health Minister Dr C Laxma Reddy said arrangements will be made according to requirements in different parts of the State.

“As those diagnosed with the NCDs have to be checked regularly, they will be asked to visit Primary Health Centres (PHC) every month and medicines will be given free of cost,” said Dr Y Lalitha Kumari, director of Public Health.

The survey starts with ASHA workers going from door-to-door with a questionnaire to know if anybody has symptoms of the three NCDs.While everyone above 30 years of age will be screened, priority will be given to those having symptoms. This screening will be conducted by ANMs at sub-health centres. For confirmation, they will be checked by doctors at PHCs and to tertiary hospitals if the condition is serious.