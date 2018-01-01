HYDERABAD: As the new year begins, Telangana government will become the only state in the country to provide free power - on 24x7 basis - to the agricultural sector that includes over 23 lakh pump sets. Telangana would also become the only State to provide uninterrupted power round the clock to all categories of consumers.

Transco is expecting the demand to touch 11,000 MW in March. Consumption is likely to increase further from June when the government is likely to operationalise several lift irrigation schemes including Kaleshwaram. Authorities claim to have made all arrangements to meet the increase in demand.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reiterated several times that his government will not hesitate to purchase power from neighbouring states to fulfil his promise made to farmers. The energy department has already spent `12,610 crore in augmenting existing transmission systems.

The installed capacity when Telangana was formed was just 6,574 MW. Power cuts were common at that time. From there, the capacity has been substantially increased to 8,271 MW, and is likely to touch 13,000 MW in the near future.

Transco officials claim the State is creating history by providing uninterrupted power supply to farmers for free. “Though some states have achieved 24x7 supply for farmers, it’s not free,” said one official.

Power infrastructure worth L16,383 cr in Amaravati

With an objective of providing uninterrupted and qualitative power supply to Amaravati, the state government will create power infrastructure with Rs 16,383 crore. The infrastructure will be established without any overhead power lines. In a press release on Sunday, energy department officials said that the foundation for the same would be laid soon.

“Apart from providing round-the-clock power services, we are also aiming to woo global investors,” the officials said. The press release also said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu declared 2018 as ‘Energy Star Year’, vowing to transform every household in the state into an energy-efficient one. The CM said that energy-efficient star-rated appliances like LED tube lights, bulbs and fans would be supplied to all consumers at reasonable rates either through direct payment or the EMI

Powering TS

Nov 2014: Govt lifted power cuts, provided 9 hours of power supply to farmers and round the clock supply to industrial, domestic and commercial consumers

July 2017: Erstwhile Medak, Nalgonda and Karimnagar farmers got 24X7 power supply on trial basis

Nov 6, 2017: 23 lakh pump sets in the state got 24X7 power on experimental basis

Jan 1, 2018: All categories of consumers to get uninterrupted power; the same will be free for the agrarian community