HYDERABAD: AKIN to the act of TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who had admitted neutrals and professionals, who have no political affiliations, in the yellow party way back in 2001 to strengthen it, Telangana Congress leadership to has begun admitting intelligentsia in the grand-old party as part of its efforts to defeat TRS in next Assembly polls.

The TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who had recently set up Professionals Wing in the party on the lines of All India Professionals Congress, on Sunday inducted about 35 professionals into the Congress Party. Former director of Doordarshan Shujath Ali, writer Rafia Nausheen, advocates- Muzaffar Ali and Mohammed Yousuf Khan and T Satyanarayana Sarma, table tennis player Mohammed Ayub and retired ACP Himayath Ali are some of the intellectuals who took membership of Congress.

“My entry into politics was just accidental. As an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot, I had never thought that one day I would enter politics. But, I joined electoral politics, got elected as MLA for four terms and served people as minister,” said Uttam.