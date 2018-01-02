HYDERABAD: round-the-clock power supply to the agriculture sector commenced at 12.01 am on Monday across the state. Telangana was the only state in the country which was providing free power to farmers round-the-clock for agricultural purposes, the state government claimed.Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao described that supplying 24-hour quality, uninterrupted and free power to the farming sector in the youngest state of the country was a “marvellous victory”.

The CM said that the gigantic task of supplying uninterrupted power supply to all the sectors in the State was possible due to the employees of the various Electricity organisations. The CM congratulated all the employees concerned and said that all the other stats in the country are now looking towards Telangana for the revolutionary changes the government has introduced in the power sector.

In recognition to the services rendered by the Electricity employees, a special increment will be given from January 1, 2018. CM holds meeting with power department employees

Hours after the 24X7 power supply for farmers begun, Rao held a meeting with the Energy department officials at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday.TS Genco and TS Transco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao, along with the officials of Genco, Transco, SPDCL, and NPDCL were present at the meeting. The Chief Minister congratulated each and every official by personally taking their names.

“People, especially the farmers, are ecstatic over receiving a new year gift in the form of 24-hour power supply and the electricity employees have doubled their happiness,” the Chief Minister said. As a token of appreciation, he announced a special increment to the electricity employees amidst loud applause from those attending the meeting.

“With the supply of 24-hour quality, uninterrupted and free power to farm sector, Telangana will be remembered in the history as the first state in the country which is supplying 24-hour supply to all sectors. Though it was not mentioned in the TRS manifesto nor we ever made any promise, keeping in view the untold misery of the farmers, it was decided to supply free round-the-clock power to them. Initially, we thought we will supply the power from February or March 2018. We are happy that we have started supplying power for the Rabi crops from January 1, 2018.

Though certain states are giving 24-hour supply to the farm sector, it is actually being restricted to a few hours. In some other states, though 24-hour power is given, it is being charged. Except Telangana, no other state in the country is giving 24-hour free power supply to the farm sector,” the Chief Minister said.Among those who met the Chief Minister included TSERC chairman Ismail Ali Khan, SPDCL CMD Raghuma Reddy, Transco JMD Srinivas Rao, Genco Directors Ashok Kumar, Venkat Rajam, Lalit Kumar, and others.

‘TRS’ new year gift to ryots’

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said that the State was supplying 24-hour power to agriculture sector as a New Year gift to farmers. He inaugurated the 24-hour power supply scheme at Kudakuda village of Chivvemla mandal on Monday. Addressing the people, he said TRS made a poll promise of supplying round-the-clock power to farmers, which it fulfilled. He urged farmers to remove auto-starters from their motors.

Genco & Transco CMD thanks CM

Genco and Transco CMD D Prabhakar Rao thanked the CM for announcing special increment for the electricity employees. He said that the decision taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would further inspire the staff and they would work with double the vigour.