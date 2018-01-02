HYDERABAD: Popular TV anchor Pradeep was among the 2,293 New Year revellers in the city, who was caught for drunk driving. The tri-commissionerate of Hyderabad, Rachakonda, and Cyberabad witnessed a huge rise in the cases booked against drunk drivers during enforcement drives conducted between midnight and 4 am on Monday.

Among those caught in Jubilee Hills early on Monday was noted TV anchor Pradeep. The traffic police detained a BMW car in Jubilee Hills in which Pradeep was found travelling alone. A breath analyser test proved that he was drunk. Police seized his car and issued a challan asking him to appear for counselling on Tuesday. Police would produce Pradeep along with others before court.

The tri-commissionerate had booked as many as 957 drunken driving cases last year and the number rose to 2,293 on New year eve this year. In Hyderabad, out of the 1,477 vehicles booked and seized, 1,139 were two wheelers. In Hyderabad alone, about 100 special teams conducted special enforcement.

According to the police, of the total 2,293 cases booked, Hyderabad Traffic police alone registered 1,477 cases, followed by 582 cases in Cyberabad and 234 cases in Rachakonda.

Women’s hostel vandalised

Hyderabad: A women’s hostel in Saroornagar was vandalised by a group of youngsters, who passed lewd comments on the hostlers during their new year revelry on Sunday night. They reportedly hurled stones at the hostel building asking girls to come out. Based on a complaint by the hostel owner Bhasker, police registered a case and took into custody four persons.